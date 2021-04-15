For those not familiar with the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence, this is what is said: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
That, to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. That, whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness."
Well, methinks that our leaders are all professional politicians. Not statesmen. That being said, the pandemic is a tragedy. It has exposed issues in America that endanger the freedom and order that we take for granted: the extortion of power; unilateral decrees closing of churches, restricting movement, closing businesses, directing behavior, suspending schools, and indefinitely stopping basic freedoms.
By the way, I spent 34 years on active and reserve time in the military. I once would give my life for this country for what I believed our country stood for. At this time, I will give my life to protect my family from what this United States has become.
I am not professing to overtake this country, but I am saying it is the time for all good men to stand up.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
