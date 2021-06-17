Are you familiar with House Bill 3115? That’s the one that requires cities and counties to rewrite their laws to allow homeless camping on public lands. Individuals must be allowed to sit, lie, sleep and keep warm and dry on public lands. Warm and dry means tents. Guess who’s the largest property owner in Pendleton? Yup, is the city itself. So don’t be surprised if you see a tent pop up in your neighborhood.
The city of Pendleton has made a few feeble attempts to rid the city of excess public property. Perhaps this will give our city officials an incentive to really address the issue. An example? How about that old Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicle Services building that was last used as a temporary warming center? It’s empty and most likely doesn’t even comply with any current building codes, yet there it sits, the city’s contribution to urban blight.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
