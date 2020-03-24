For the residents of Pendleton, I doubt one pays much attention to the salary ranges for our top city employees. There are basically three step pay raises: For the convention manager, $5,452 to $7,280; library director, $6,469 to $8,657; airport manager, $6,631 to $8,857; HR manager, $7,096 to $9,470; finance director, fire chief, public works director, and community development director, $7,439 to $9,936; police chief, $7,705 to $10,291; city attorney, $8,102 to $10,821.
I checked around the state and find that Portland city manager makes at the top end $144,000, and the assistant manager makes $160,000. The average salary in Portland for the same positions here are $74,000 to $140,000.
The average salary around our fine state for these positions, not the city manager, is $60,657 to $80,000. The Hillsboro city manager makes $133,000 topped out. The city manager of Boise, Idaho, tops out at $114,000.
With a population of 16,000-plus, these salaries seem a little expensive to me. Maybe they all should think about not accepting step raises for a couple of years to help pay for street repair.
I also believe that more residents should really investigate where city money is spent.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
