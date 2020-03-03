The subject has been before Pendleton’s city council many times in the last two decades, and now it’s reared its ugly head again. The mayor and council are once again pressing city staff, working under the city manager, for some action, yet they seem powerless to act. No, I’m not talking about free trade, world peace, or anything that complex. I’m not even talking about the snail’s pace at which our streets are getting fixed or how long the Rivoli Theater restoration project seems to be going nowhere. It’s the infamous Edwards Apartments standoff and the lack of any progress addressing meaningful code enforcement measures.
The last time city staff "got tough" on a major code enforcement issue, it dealt with the owner of the old City Hall. After an explosion and fire nearly destroyed it, reconstruction just didn’t happen, and the building remained a public eyesore. City staff expended a considerable amount of time and scarce public resources to get some action by the building owner on a repair project to no avail. The property was abated and a threatened $500 a day fine was imposed. We all know how that turned out. The building is still not restored. The fines just kind of evaporated, and the city staff recovered absolutely nothing for the taxpayers for all its legal maneuvering and paperwork.
I had high hopes for code enforcement when the city council instructed city staff to rewrite the nuisance ordinance to give it some added teeth, and approved hiring an additional enforcement officer. It turns out those added teeth are about as effective as a worn-out set of dentures.
Our city council has a habit of instructing city staff to develop an ordinance restricting a specific action, such as parking or smoking, and then provide no means or resources for enforcement. The two-hour parking limit in the downtown area is a prime example: expending the time and resources to develop the ordinance, procuring signs, and then eliminating any enforcement program. In our city’s case, the whole downtown parking program was turned over to a private organization to develop some sort of plan with no enforcement authority.
It now comes to light that the Edwards Building was never condemned. It was declared "uninhabitable" in 2011. If you’d ever had the occasion to enter the building, I’ve been told that the declaration was long overdue and probably condemned.
The city attorney is reluctant to act, citing a requirement to respect property owners' rights despite code violations, but when the owner of the burned-out building on Southwest First Street indicated a preference to raze that structure, it’s hold your horses, that’s a historic building, you can’t do that, you don’t have the right! So it sits, a dangerous burned-out eyesore.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
