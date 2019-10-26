This is in praise of the Echo City Council. I attend council meetings as often I can, not because I have a grievance, not because I consider it entertainment, but because I can. I want to give them my visible support. And I ought to.
These MCs, members of council, are business owners and retired, experienced in civic duty and novices. They are doing what democracy is, government of the people and by the people. They are unpaid, seldom thanked, duty bound.
Thank you, Echo City Council. This is to honor you, and all those who serve their town and city here in Northeast Oregon, and across the nation. You reassure the rest of us that we are doing the right thing by governing ourselves.
Don Reese
Echo
