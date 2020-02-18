In reference to the Hermiston City Hall discussion — go get the money from enterprise zone payments in lieu of taxes from companies like Amazon and other businesses to cover the cost, not the public. We are the people paying for the new schools.
Connie Bluhm
Hermiston
