Perhaps the one-year delay in the Farm II program will allow planners time to educate the general public on exactly how the city and the Round-Up Association have gotten so deeply involved in the project. The public is entitled to know how and who will operate the facility since ultimately, they will be paying the bills. As it is, BMCC, like the city of Pendleton, has a less than stellar record of maintaining their facilities.
The rest of the story: City Hall began by pushing for a hotel on property owned by Happy Canyon. Less than enthusiastic about giving up valuable real estate and scarce parking available for events using their facility, they balked, but offered the city a lease, which the city rejected. The Round-Up Association applied for a “fresh start” grant from the Pendleton Development Commission (PDC), evidently on the advice of someone within City Hall.
The mayor, a member of the PDC and an ex-officio member of the Round-Up Board of Directors, offered a motion to approve a $100,000 “fresh start” grant to the Round-Up Association and it was approved. This type of grant was originally intended to provide construction funding to attract new businesses to the Urban Renewal District, and some commission members questioned whether the award was appropriate when it was revealed the grant would be used for interior furnishings, but ultimately approved it anyway. Perhaps a demolition grant to raze the old Albertson’s building would have been more appropriate. Then again, those grants are limited to only $50,000.
The failure of the mayor to recuse himself from these discussions has given the whole process the appearance of a conflict of interest. Tying a transfer of public property to the Round-Up Association by the city, predicated on a successful deal with Happy Canyon on the hotel construction, also raises the suspicion of impropriety.
Let’s see now, the city donates $50,000 to Farm II. The PDC intends to donate public property to the Round-Up Association, property originally intended for commercial development, and $100,000 cash, donations paid for with bank loans that must be repaid by you, the taxpayer. Why look a gift horse in the mouth? The Round-Up Association would be foolish. The city, on the other hand, after offering up such gifts, raises the utility tax $3, approves adding a gas tax proposal, and claims the increases are necessary to fund street repairs.
Who looks foolish? Is it our city officials or the voters that enable them?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
