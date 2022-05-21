The Pendleton city manager is currently presenting his 2022-23 operating budget, and if you haven’t seen it, you’ll find it on the city’s website in the finance department section or the budget meeting agenda.
The first thing you should notice is that since 2020, expenditures have doubled with this new budget proposal. Much of the increase is earmarked for city streets, a welcome relief for local residents; the airport in support of the UAS program, providing a welcome increase in high paying jobs; and the latest project, a bus barn for Elite Taxi.
This particular project is designed to allow Elite Taxi and bus drivers to perform routine cleaning and vehicle storage in a controlled environment out of the weather. The cost for the facility, originally pegged at $2 million, has ballooned to $3 million in this latest budget proposal. Increases in the transportation budget were also needed for the purchase of an additional bus and another handicapped van for use by Elite Taxi.
I’m not quite sure how subsidizing Elite Taxi fits into any of the new goals developed by the mayor and city council. They may claim that more vans and buses will create additional jobs, but are these the type of high paying professional jobs the city has been promising with the large investments in airport facilities?
The city manager now admits that frivolous spending is a problem within city government and suggests that rewards be given to departments that find ways to conserve funding by allowing excess funds to remain within their department and be carried over to subsequent budgets.
It sounds like a good theory at first glance, but, in reality, and human nature being what it is, it will most likely just postpone the frivolous spending to the following budget cycle, while limiting the flexibility to cover funding departments unable to meet their budget. Do you suppose this change is an effort to shift accountability directly to department managers rather than city management?
Perhaps it’s time to question your ward representatives on whose best interests this $3 million bus barn serves. It certainly isn’t the residents. And it’s a perfect example of frivolous spending going unchecked by city management.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
