Having followed the articles in the East Oregonian reporting the city council’s efforts to craft an ordinance regarding individuals without a fixed residence, I’d like to offer an alternative to those “reporting feeling unsafe in public places because of the homeless presence,” to inform our public officials of other experiences and insights.
In my neighborhood I have observed folks living out of their vehicles, who seem to be making an effort to remain anonymous and stay out of the attention of the residents of the neighborhood where they have found a place to park. On my regular morning walks I generally have not noticed individuals sleeping outdoors, most likely because of the time of morning.
However, on one occasion when I went out at 6:30 I was surprised at the number of individuals who were heading out to start their day. I assumed by the large bags of cans and bottles they were carrying that they were without shelter. Each one who passed by me responded appropriately to my greeting. Again, my takeaway from their behavior was that they were applying resourcefulness in their situation, and making an effort to remain as anonymous as possible. And my thought was “There but for the grace of God go I and those I love,” knowing that there are too many folks around us who are living on the margins, and it doesn’t take much to remove the support structures we all take for granted.
As city council works out the details, I encourage them to seek out information on innovative solutions, as well as on the circumstances that lead to life on the margins. While I am no expert on these issues, my own understanding has grown through recent stories available at our statewide public broadcasting news outlet. The following pieces offer information about the conditions that lead to homelessness, possible solutions, and drawbacks to other seeming solutions:
“Homeless Students in Beaverton” recently rebroadcast on OPB’s Think Out Loud; July 11, 2019 broadcast of “Harbor of Hope Mobile Showers” interviewing users of laundry and shower facilities provided by a local philanthropist; August 20, 2019 article “Vancouver Opens New Housing for Homeless Youth, Teens Aging out of Foster Care” reports on service providers and recipients at Caples Terrace housing units; “Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Grants Pass Homeless Policies,” broadcast August 12, 2019.
Regina Braker
Pendleton
