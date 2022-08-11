No surprise the city of Pendleton is at it again firing people, such as the airport manager, without a truthful explanation. In 2002 they did the same thing to my husband, Gary Ward, who was the city of Pendleton’s police chief.
They fired him, deciding on their own that he was guilty of misconduct. The hearings board that was convened found the following, and I quote, "No specific factual circumstances other than the irreconcilable and irremediable breakdown of the employee’s relationship with the employer were found or determined."
We were not aware of this determination until years later. The city kept it from us. If it hadn’t been for our persistence we would never have known that he was found innocent of misconduct. No specific factual circumstances were found that corroborated any evidence of misconduct.
The city manager had the authority to fire my husband without cause, being a supervisory employee. What he didn’t have the right to do was lie to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training about the accusation of misconduct. He disregarded the hearing’s board findings and instead notified DPSST that my husband was guilty of misconduct. My husband’s police certificates were revoked, which kept him from accepting any other law enforcement job.
We have tried repeatedly to get the East Oregonian interested in telling our side of the story and mostly to quit using the term misconduct in any articles pertaining to my husband. He was not guilty of misconduct and the hearing's board confirmed that.
You can’t fight city hall.
Kathy Ward
Pendleton
