No surprise the city of Pendleton is at it again firing people, such as the airport manager, without a truthful explanation. In 2002 they did the same thing to my husband, Gary Ward, who was the city of Pendleton’s police chief.

They fired him, deciding on their own that he was guilty of misconduct. The hearings board that was convened found the following, and I quote, "No specific factual circumstances other than the irreconcilable and irremediable breakdown of the employee’s relationship with the employer were found or determined."

