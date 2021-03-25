Pendleton City Manager Robb Corbett has announced, despite the pandemic, increased tax revenue from marijuana and alcohol sales will result in an end-of-the-year cash balance that exceeds that at the year’s beginning.
What he failed to mention is that borrowing is also at an all-time high requiring the city council to approve a request to Banner Bank to increase the city’s credit limit to $10 million in support of future planned projects.
Public works has announced its intention to proceed with a project to widen Despain Avenue. A little history on that one. A proposal by the city to do the vary same back in the late 1960s or early 1970s was fought tooth and nail by residents and ultimately abandoned. Meanwhile, North Main has continued to rapidly deteriorate with potholes near the size of manhole covers.
Their program lacks a little something, but I can’t quite put my finger on it.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
