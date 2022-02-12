The summary of the Pendleton City Council discussion regarding Uber posed two instances of mis-thinking regarding allowing Uber and the like in Pendleton.
First is Councilor Dale Primmer’s question about a guarantee that Uber would, or would not, be successful. I pose this question back to Primmer: Where is there a guarantee that any city effort is guaranteed to be a success? Or stated another way, the city should provide the opportunity for Uber and then let entrepreneurship take its course. After all, Mr. Primmer, you have the same hope for the new South Hill road.
As to a compromise on splitting service hours, really? The city’s role is to support a diverse economic base that encourages entrepreneurship and then let success be at the hands of the owners. Or did I miss something when the city decided that four legalized marijuana stores was equal to one liquor store?
Neither taxi and Uber are so select that they should be given an elite position in the city, rather selection is up to the user and Uber and the like should be given the opportunity in Pendleton. It is that easy.
Carl Culham
Athena
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.