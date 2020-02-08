Pendleton and Hermiston high schools had a long-standing rivalry in sports until Hermiston left the OSAA and joined Washington's MCC. There was one glaring difference between the two cities — at basketball and volleyball games on Tuesday nights, it was not uncommon to see Hermiston city officials in the audience cheering on their team. With Pendleton's city officials, that's simply not the case.
On our side of the state, high school sporting events, particularly basketball, volleyball, and baseball/softball games have been traditionally scheduled on Tuesday evenings.
On a recent Wednesday afternoon, in a casual conversation with our City Manager, Robb Corbett, I happened to mention that at the previous evening's varsity basketball game against Redmond, his daughter, Olivia, a standout on the junior varsity team, got in some playing time near the end of that victory against Redmond. His response was, "I know, I had to leave before that game, you know, those Tuesday night city council meetings."
When I suggested he approach the mayor and council about changing the meetings to Monday like Hermiston, he kind of scowled and said, "What kind of headlines would that make — 'City manager requests council meetings be moved to Monday night so he can watch his daughter play basketball.'"
I let on that the public would be more than receptive, but he disagreed. Robb has already had one daughter graduate from Pendleton High School and was forced to miss watching her because of those Tuesday night city council meetings.
How about it? Would you support a change? Let your councilor know if you agree. Tuesday night can't possibly be that crucial to city operations. Monday seems to work well in Hermiston.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
