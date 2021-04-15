Pendleton’s city manager, on the behalf of the mayor and city council, is reaching out with a new survey to get a feel for public sentiment on future goals city management should pursue and their priority. If you would like to complete a survey, it appears that first off you’ll need to open a Facebook account and proceed to the city’s Facebook page. There you’ll find the link to access the survey.
The survey consists a list of goals with instructions to rate their importance. Since it appears that the goals have already been selected, they are simply asking for your opinion on importance to you. A suggestion? Skip the suggested goals, go straight to the comments section, and make your own suggestions and their importance.
In the future, perhaps city management should consider redesigning our water bill format — nearly every household gets one — to include a space for surveys on that portion returned with payment to get a real broad-based public opinion. As it stands now, participation will be extremely limited, yet city officials will no doubt announce overwhelming support for their final decision.
Incidentally, the survey closes on April 20.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
