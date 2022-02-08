Due to some inaccuracies in a recent letter to the editor and a few comments on Facebook, I would like to clarify the recent property transaction between the Active Senior Center of Pendleton board and Pendleton Children’s Center.
Dating back to 2017, the East Oregonian has reported the senior center as an organization had been experiencing dwindling involvement and support.
In 2019 the Pendleton Children’s Center board began efforts to establish a large, high-quality child care center in Pendleton.
Both organizations suffered setbacks due to the pandemic: PCC experienced a slowdown on its project, and sadly, it was the last straw for the already struggling senior center organization. Just more than a year ago, I joined in PCC’s efforts to find a building suitable for a child care center. Since then we have considered at least 50 available commercial buildings, properties and churches to determine whether they could be a feasible location, considering the state-mandated rules and regulations governing child care facilities. All of these efforts were to no avail.
During this time the senior center has sat empty and unused. We learned the senior center board had decided it would be best to dissolve as an organization and donate the building to another nonprofit. We, along with other nonprofits, put in a proposal describing how we would use the building to fill an unmet need in our community.
The senior center board voted unanimously to give the building to PCC. The board felt this project would provide the greatest benefit to the community because the child care shortage in Pendleton is a huge problem and this building could be the beginning of a solution.
The city was not involved. No money was transferred. This transaction was just two nonprofit boards each doing what they believed to be best for their members and the community. We very much appreciate this generous gift.
With financial help from the entire Pendleton community, we hope to start providing child care by the end of the year.
Brittney Jackson
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.