After Oregon’s Republican senators left their jobs during the last legislative session, instead of working on our clean energy needs, we need all of our state representatives ready to show up and produce results on clean energy during the short session beginning Feb. 3.
There is talk already of a possible repeat walkout or other avoidance tactic, despite the urgent need for us as a state to address climate change. Our legislators, all of them, need to hear the clear message that we need and expect robust state legislation to address climate change this legislative session.
Our homes, environment, and livelihoods are already threatened. Our children and grandchildren are rightfully fearful for their futures. Further inaction and/or roadblocking in the Oregon Legislature is absolutely unacceptable.
Sen. Chuck Thomsen and Rep. Anna Williams, I urge you to commit to passing meaningful legislation this session to fully transition Oregon to a clean energy economy. We need a firm commitment and a firm delivery date, with clear implementation plans and enforceable benchmarks along the way. Nothing less will move us out of the climate crisis we have collectively created.
Lara Dunn
Hood River
