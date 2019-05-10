I would like to thank everyone involved in the Community Park cleanup on May 9. I both appreciated and was appalled by Phil Wright’s reporting of the event.
It is great to see students working for the community and being recognized. However, the students did not “ditch” classes as reported, nor did they know it would be “the nicest day.” It was a rain-or-shine event, many weeks in the planning. These hard-working student volunteers arrived by school bus with school endorsement and school supervision during the cleanup. They are great citizens and deserve our thanks.
In my opinion, the citizens of our area should know that Academy Mortgage sent a volunteer and Oxford Suites of Pendleton paid two of their employee volunteers to work. Several local citizen volunteers responded to RED DAY posters around town. Thank you all for your hard work.
Additionally, the reporter completely failed to mention that the project, initiated by three local Keller Williams Realty brokers, was their annual RED DAY event. They coordinated with Parks & Recreation, who provided lunch and equipment, but it was the RED DAY local folks who recruited and organized volunteers, gave everyone RED DAY T-shirts and labored alongside them. Every year RED DAY gives back a day of labor for their community. Thank you.
It is this citizen’s opinion that this “reporting” is both financially and politically biased. Selective omissions of the news only add to media mistrust. Partial truth in reporting and mis-reporting news is unacceptable.
Kelly Henderson
Pendleton
