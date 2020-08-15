The recent article featuring congressional candidate Cliff Bentz depicted a politician who is out of touch with reality. For Mr. Bentz to award a grade of "A" to President Trump for his response to the pandemic is delusional. The Trump response has been an unmitigated disaster. A failing grade would be more appropriate.
Mr. Bentz incorrectly referred to the government of South Korea as autocratic and he implied that they forced their people to follow a program that resulted in the control of the virus in South Korea. In reality, South Korea is a democratic republic. The South Korean government, unlike ours, actually had a plan of containment when COVID-19 infected their country. If only the Trump administration had followed the lead of South Korea, the U.S.A. would not be in the pickle that it is today.
Mr. Bentz feels that a national health care program is too expensive. This line of thinking excuses Mr. Bentz from describing the Republican Party's plan for national health care, because they have no such plan.
Mr. Bentz does not realize that the Black Lives Matter movement is not simply a clash between liberal and conservative ideologies. It is a movement seeking long-overdue social justice for the poor and oppressed in this country.
Mr. Bentz seems quite confident that he will win the election for the representative of Congressional District 2 in November. Mr. Bentz should understand that his political fate is in the hands of the electorate.
Vote with wisdom in November.
Mark Peterson
Pendleton
