Not to be critical but the recent East Oregonian editorial "Private enterprise shines in climate efforts," Thursday, March 31, lauding private enterprise over government efforts to deal with climate change presents an oversimplified comparison of public policy and private enterprise.
It was encouraging to read the EO Editorial Board acknowledging the need to address climate change. The global, national and international evidence of climate change are in the news daily. The companion article on the same page as the Our View piece addressed water shortages in the West. It pointed out that many domestic wells in the Klamath basin are going dry and the Oregon Department of Human Services was making water deliveries to owners of dry wells.
Across the nation and the world water needs for human consumption, agriculture, industry and natural systems are in conflict. The solutions will not be simple and cannot be solved by framing problems as either addressed by government or by private enterprise. We need to move beyond an either/or perspective to one of both/and.
Private enterprise, be it personal or corporate, exists to make money for the owners or their stakeholders. It is not required to take into consideration the rights of other stakeholders. In Eastern Oregon depletion of groundwater in Harney County, in part caused by a corporate farm controlled by an out-of-state private equity firm and lax state oversight is drying up the wells of smaller operations. There is a need for equitable government intervention.
For example, in recent years state representatives have worked to address the need for better data on water use and allocation. According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, “last year, lawmakers approved a historic public spending package on water, with some $538 million for projects statewide."
The impacts from climate change are multi-dimensional. All actors in our region, be they state, county or private, need to work together to address the complex issues we will continue to face as we confront climate change.
Ron Fonger
Pendleton
