State Senate Republican leader Herman Baertschiger Jr. said another walkout by Republicans, as they did last year, during this short legislative session is possible in order to deny Democrats a quorum on climate change legislation.
In light of that news, I’d like all senators and their constituents to be aware of this:
According to the Bend Bulletin (Jan. 29, 2020), “21 companies, including Nike and Microsoft, the Craft Brew Alliance and two health care climate alliances in Washington and California, sent a letter to ‘leadership and legislators of the Pacific Coast,’ urging them to adopt cap-and-trade programs, which they argue can promote economic growth.” I would think those last three words should strike a chord with our Republican senators.
When the vote comes up on climate change, I expect all senators to stay and do their job.
Tracie Hornung
Parkdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.