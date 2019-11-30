The writer of a Nov. 27 letter believes “There is no global climate crisis” because he’s getting his climate science from Fox News. Not a good source. Climate denial only exists within the GOP because our trillion-dollar fossil fuel corporations give almost all of their enormous political contributions to the GOP. They’ve spent $150 million lobbying Congress in just one year, a sort of legal bribery (opensecrets.org).
In return for tens of millions donated to Republican congressional election campaigns each year, those corporations receive tens of billions each year in taxpayer-funded subsidies and climate denial from those MOCs. Before that money began flowing, decades ago, GOP presidents like George H.W. Bush urged climate action.
Now a combination of corporate greed and government corruption have brought us to the point we are at today: The international scientific community reports that we now have only until 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 75% or face “catastrophic” climate change, which would result in “global economic collapse” in future decades, followed by “societal collapse” (National Academy of Sciences). This is the conclusion of thousands of the world’s best climate scientists, not one individual.
The good news is that solar and wind energy, the solution to the climate crisis, are now cheaper than any fossil fuel. If we rapidly scale them up nationwide, they’ll be “essentially free” by 2030 (UBS, Financial Times, Aug. 2018) and they’ll create about 10 million high-wage, local, permanent (40-year) jobs in the U.S. (Stanford University's thesolutionsproject.org).
Pete Kuntz
Northglenn, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.