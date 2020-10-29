On Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, I was driving east on State Highway 204 when a large tree fell straight across the highway and shattered as I watched.
It was 2 feet in diameter and completely blocked the highway. I was able to stop safely. I got out of my car and started clearing a path. Other motorists came on the scene and were also stopped. As a group, we were able to get the road open, but not clear.
The tree was an old snag, completely dead and rotten. Whose property it stood on I do not know, but it long ago should have been removed. I called 911 and made a report to Oregon State Police dispatcher, so (the Oregon Department of Transportation) people would go to the site and clean up the road. I also stopped at (ODOT) offices in La Grande and gave them more details.
I am lucky to be able to write this letter. If you remember, a few years ago, another driver was not so lucky on that same highway, and he died.
Rodney Thompson
Pendleton
