I was thinking recently about the last few weeks of results in football for the local teams. While I didn't see them play, I was impressed by the Stanfield Tigers. While they didn't have a strong wins and losses record, they played both Weston McEwen and Heppner very competitively all the while playing with as few as 13 players.
I read the human interest story in the paper and learned that coach Salas had resigned his position rather than get a vaccination for COVID-19. The article was filled with stories of coach Salas and the life lessons he imparted to his players and the character building he thought was so important for young people he coached.
Unfortunately, coach Salas failed to display and show by example on of life's most important lessons.
Being able to do something that you personally don't agree with but coming to a decision for the greater good would have been a life lesson that the coach had within his grasp. He missed a golden opportunity for this teachable moment.
I hope as the pandemic subsides, we will see coach Salas on the sidelines again.
George Koffler
Hermiston
