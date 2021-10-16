Fellow peasants, don’t you just love the “holier-than-thou” and the sneering condescension of virtually every editorial page comment made by those who insist that everyone be vaccinated?

Doesn’t being reviled and called everything but a decent human being make you want to rush right out and get the vaccine?

Try these statistics: as of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 714,243 deaths; 44,401,209 cases; and current U.S. population, 333, 479,557. All this drama for a disease with a seemingly very high survival rate.

John Kaufman

Pendleton

