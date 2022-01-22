It’s pathetic how comfortable conservatives are bending reality. Our region’s U.S. representative, Cliff Bentz, said last year’s deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building is being blown out of proportion to divert attention from the real issues facing the country ("Bentz alleges 2020 election was 'bought'," Jan. 15 edition of the East Oregonian).
I can’t imagine a more pressing issue than determining what and who precipitated the attempted insurrection. The efforts of the U.S. House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 attack have clarified the premeditated nature of that attack and the enormity of the organized attempt to subvert the presidential election through massive election fraud.
That’s right, while conservatives scream about voter fraud, which is extremely rare and has not affected the outcome of elections, many support the brazen election fraud sought by the former president (such as asking the Georgia secretary of state to “find 11,780” votes). Now they want to enable future election fraud by subverting voting and election protections at the state level.
The crux of the problem is the former president, and many of his minions, refuse to accept the reality of his election loss. And those who begrudgingly admit he lost, downplay his efforts to steal the election and inspire the insurrectionists.
Our country desperately needs people (particularly elected officials) to embrace truth and call out lies. A compulsive liar like the former president wouldn’t be a problem if no one listened to him. But his compulsive believers, and the politicians who know better, continue to enable him. The reality is an overwhelming majority of one political party’s entire congressional delegation has rejected reality and truth in the quest to secure minority rule.
Ralph Waldo Emerson, 19th century American essayist and staunch opponent of slavery, noted that every violation of truth “is a stab at the health of human society.” And thus, our current mess.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.