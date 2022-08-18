Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty in attempting to make political hay over the nitrate issues related to the Port of Morrow, and the declaration of a county emergency over a more than 50-year nitrate issue has awakened state regulators and now the Environmental Protection Agency. Today this may seem only about a specific aquifer that everyone will attempt to regulate, but no doubt all Oregon aquifers will need equal attention soon.
Keep in mind the Port of Morrow is not that much of a contributor to the overall nitrate issue. No doubt the port will make the investment to remove nitrates and move on. That will leave agriculture holding the bag. Most of the nitrates detected in the aquifer come from actions taken more than 50 years ago. Farming practices that have ended and would be unacceptable today by those of us in agriculture.
What a gift commissioner Doherty has given the environmental groups and regulators. It must have been exciting for the 23 state of Oregon agencies that met with Doherty to realize that a rural conservative agricultural county was ready to have it private landowners property regulated.
Those of us in agriculture will someday be able to name Commissioner Doherty, the self proclaimed environmental justice warrior, as the person that opened the door to the regulation of nitrates on our private property.
I encourage everyone in farming and ranching in Oregon to thank Commissioner Doherty the next time you see him.
Jerry Rietmann
Ione
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.