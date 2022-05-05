Following protocol, I will not be weighing in on the race to fill my position on the commission, which has drawn six candidates who are running for Position 1.
I will, however, weigh in enthusiastically with respect to the importance of retaining John Shafer in Position 3.
A number of people have asked who I would vote for in the race for Position 3 and there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Commissioner John Shafer needs to be elected for another four-year term.
Having spent nine years on the commission, I am deeply invested in where Umatilla County is going in the future. At the moment, things are in very good shape and Commissioner Shafer has been a critical part of that equation. I have worked next to Commissioner Shafer and have had a front row seat watching him in action.
We have just completed the development of a balanced budget that retains our solid fiscal position. Commissioner Shafer has played a big part in where Umatilla County is today.
To be honest, any choice other than John Shafer would be a disaster.
Commissioner Shafer never misrepresents his experience, he is knowledgeable about all aspects of the job, and he doesn’t present vague generalities or problems — he presents genuine solutions.
His fingerprints are on several innovative new water projects, on our booming economic development, and on dramatic changes in our mental health services to name a few. I am also aware of the relationship he has developed with our staff and our department heads and I am certain he has their support although they are trying to remain neutral.
Umatilla County employs 380 staff and operates with a $120 million budget. Such responsibility demands strong and competent leadership.
This is why I believe Umatilla County needs to keep John Shafer in office.
George Murdock
Pendleton
