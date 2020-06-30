I am writing to express my disappointment in the Umatilla County commissioners' recent order in support of police.
Unfortunately, it sounds like the letter to support police officers and the order are driven by partisan views for a nonpartisan position. The commissioners admittedly never spoke to a single person of color living in the community or any local protesters to hear what their views are and what they believe this movement to be about. They have gotten it all wrong.
The movement is here to support police reform and is not “anti-cop.” The movement to support Black Lives Matter is about equal justice and opportunity for all. Not just for a particular group of people.
As a person of color living in this community and reading the comments of the supporters of the commissioners' statement, I feel less safe in my own community. The commissioners took a clear stand in telling me and other people of color in this community: your life does not matter, and neither do your opinions.
Amber Henderson
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.