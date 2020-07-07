Umatilla County commissioners, I encourage you to continue your research.
Find out what it means to defund the police. Ask yourself, are the police (the only form of local government cleared to use physical force and violence) the best people to manage social health situations, including access to housing and mental illness? Has this country piled too many responsibilities on its police force? Can changes be made to improve the situation for all?
Know your audience. There are Black people in Umatilla County (0.8%), and there are specific reasons why that number is so low (look up Oregon Black exclusion laws). There are also Asian/Pacific Islanders (0.8%, look up Chinese exclusion laws, go to the Underground Tours), Native Americans (2.4%, look up Native American treaties of Northeastern Oregon, go to Tamastslikt), and Latinx (27%, this population is growing rapidly). You have a duty to all these people. Include people of color in your decision making. Check out Raices of Hermiston, Euvalcree, and La Ley Radio 100.1 FM.
George Murdock, I have heard you speak so many times about the importance of listening to young people. As far as I can tell, the Pendleton protests have been largely led by teenagers. These protests are peaceful. The police have shown up themselves to hand out water bottles. Where are you?
Bonnie Day
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.