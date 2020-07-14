I would like to applaud the Umatilla County commissioners for having the courage to acknowledge their support for our local police. Most of the letters to the editor have since slammed the commissioners, stating "are all three commissioners so poorly informed," "they have gotten it all wrong" and "wallow in your ignorance like pigs in a sty."
Everyone should be treated equal regardless of race, gender, color, ethnicity, religion, disability or other characteristic, without privilege, discrimination or bias. No one is disputing this.
Why is it that when persons disagree with those who don't support the police that it is OK to burn their business, loot their property and call them uninformed and pigs? Yes, that truly solves problems.
Thank goodness for our brave law enforcement officers. I think, Mr. Commissioners, you have more supporters than those who will call you and our police names. Thank you for your courage in supporting the silent majority.
Patrick Fisher
Pendleton
