If the city of Hermiston follows through with the sale of the Hermiston Community Center, then Bryan Wolfe and Tim Mabry need to dust off their donation list and see that the city return that $665,000 in donations received from community and business donors.
This is a community building run by the city, not an asset the city can sell off at their leisure. Another poor decision being considered by our city council and mayor.
Gary Quick
Hermiston
