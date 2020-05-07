It was with a very heavy heart that I read the last column by longtime East Oregonian/Hermiston Herald reporter Tammy Malgesini ("Community editor bids farewell," Thursday, April 30). While I am very relieved that she didn't commit a crime (referring to her last column), I would be remiss not to point out Tammy's long history of supporting the intellectually/developmentally disabled community.
Due to her diligence, numerable stories highlighting the efforts of local Special Olympics athletes were published. Two years ago, Tammy partnered up with E.J. Harris to create a wonderful commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Special Olympics. I also appreciated her support and coverage of the activities provided by The Arc of Umatilla County.
In addition to the emphasis placed on individuals with I/DD, she also wrote very humorous articles on a wide variety of topics. I am not particularly a "dog person," yet I really enjoyed her reflections on her four-legged friends. We have lost so much during this pandemic (including a very close friend) and it grieves me that I will not be able to lighten my day with Tammy's witty musing on the interesting aspects of life or have her as my go-to person for events related to the I/DD population.
And on a final note, thank you Tammy for all of the times you took the information I submitted to you via email and edited to an all new level. May you have many more amazing adventures and may all of your commas be placed correctly — I'm sure that mine are not. God bless.
Kristin Smalley
Hermiston
