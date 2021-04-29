I have had ample opportunities in the past several weeks to analyze the aims and objectives of the various competitors in the upcoming school board race for the Pendleton School Board. Briana Spencer’s lived experience sets her apart from the other candidates. I am proud and eager to show my allegiance and support for Briana Spencer for Pendleton School District.
Her deep compassion for educational equity and her ability to fight to improve the quality of educational experience for all students in the district makes her uniquely qualified. Additionally, her experience serving on the CTUIR’s Education and Training Committee, the Washington State Indian Education Association, and the Nixyaawii Community School Board only add to the many ways Briana Spencer will benefit the Pendleton School Board.
Angie Garcia, MSW
Escuela Viva
Portland
