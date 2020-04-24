I am writing this letter in support of Jonathan Lopez, who is running for Umatilla County commissioner.
I have witnessed Mr. Lopez in a variety of situations that demonstrate characteristics suited for commissioner for Umatilla County. I first met Mr. Lopez when I was working at the YMCA. He came in with a client with disabilities who I had seen in the past with other caretakers. While observing Mr. Lopez working with the client, I noticed he was very hands-on, making sure the client was using the machines appropriately so they wouldn’t injure themself. I took a moment to express my gratitude for his patience and empathy toward this client. Not many are able to do this sort of job, so I appreciated him for it.
Through time, I was able to learn more about the company he worked for and I was intrigued and interested in applying to work at this company that aided individuals with disabilities.
As time went on, I found out that Mr. Lopez had another full-time commitment. I would have never known this because he showed so much commitment as an assistant program director for this company. When he became my manager, I witnessed Mr. Lopez’s leadership abilities firsthand. He exhibited integrity, humility and a drive to help underserved communities.
I highly recommend Jonathan Lopez for Umatilla County commissioner. I have no doubt that he will be successful in this position.
Kiara Mejia
Stanfield
