I recently was given an analogy in defense of Critical Race Theory. "Critical Height Theory — tall people have more privilege than shorties." My reply:
And Critical Weight Theory — Skinny People Privilege. It's "You have something I don't, and the world owes it to me." Not equality. Not systemic bias. It's self-pity despite insufficient effort. It's focusing on what "they" have instead of my own life. Anything is possible with enough effort. Equal opportunity is not equal quality of life. Short people aren't "denied" food too high on a shelf, they simply have an obstacle to overcome. I can toss items at what I want, use a long object to prod, etc., until it comes to me. Even the tall have to, sometimes. Odds are someone will come to assist anyway. Nobody has a right to shorter shelves, just a right to buy the food that is there. Difficulty is just a handicap to work through.
Back to CRT, society has already bent over backward too far. Laws require businesses meet racist skin color quotas, regardless of skill or experience. It's problematic in many ways and has created this situation. Doing for others leaves them with their handicap.
You have to combine compassion with tough love and mentorship. Doing for people is rarely compassion (far less is joining in complaining). Compassion grants others the ability. Com- (together/with) passion (effort, difficulty) ... literally, working together. When nobody does the work, there's no compassion.
