In regards to a recent front page story ("Hermiston apartment complex offers buyouts to tenants willing to vacate," Feb. 9, 2022), are there any citizens in Hermiston besides the tenants in The Highland Manor Apartments that are upset about the evictions taking place? Clover Housing Group/Atkinson Staffing is a supplier of migrant workers.
We need migrant workers for the food we put on our tables. There is no problem with migrant workers, but Atkinson Staffing is going to turn Highland Manor into migrant housing, which owner Mike Atkinson will get government subsides for.
Atkinson has made a lot of money off hard working migrant workers over the years. My question is: why hasn't he built housing for workers over the years instead of evicting people who have lived in Highland Manor for many years, now they have nowhere to go? He calls this an "inconvenience" and he "sympathizes," those two words I don't think fit the situation this man is putting on these tenants.
Highland Manor is one of the older apartment complexes in Hermiston, but it has been one of the best maintained places. They have been updated. There is very little if anything Atkinson will have to do to this complex. All it is, is a smoke screen to hide what he is really going to do.
The reporter should dig a little deeper and find out what this Atkinson is really doing. And how many other complexes in this town will this happen to? This should be against the law.
Nancy Patrick
Hermiston
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.