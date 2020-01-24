I have thought long and hard about whether to support the new taxes to support our poor streets. I’m sure, like many of you, another tax is hard to accept. Before I can offer my support, I will need the city government, Mayor John Turner and all city councilors to pledge the following:
Whereas the city of Pendleton is in great need of money (revenue) to repair and maintain the streets and roads within the city limits:
• Accept that past and current administrations, LEOs and city staff have diverted revenue from state gas tax and other sources dedicated to maintaining said streets and roads, which created this problem;
• Promise, in the form of a statute or binding agreement, that all existing and new revenue will be used strictly for street and road repair and maintenance. Those funds cannot be diverted for any other purpose, but kept in an escrow account to be only used for said street and road repair. Other allowed uses for this revenue, such as water and sewer repair/upgrade, utility costs, consulting fees or contracts, or operating street lights or any other purpose, will cease until escrow account has a $2 million daily average balance for a period of three years, and if account drops below $2 million a spending freeze of non-street/road maintenance will result until balance exceeds $2 million again.
• Any new tax, either in the form of a gas tax, utility/water/sewer bill tax, room tax, or any other additional tax, must have a sunset of eight years, and can only be continued with a vote of the people.
I realize that this severely limits how this money can only be spent on maintaining our streets and roads, but also realize that poor spending habits in the past has gotten us into this problem in the first place.
Only if the above actions are taken and met before the next election cycle that has the gas tax and other revenue sources on the ballot will I offer my support of this increase in taxes. As I mentioned above, the current city government and city staff are not wholly responsible for this road condition crisis — much of this happened over the past 20 years or so — but they can be the ones that do the right thing and solve this problem for the long term.
Please, be proactive and show the residents of Pendleton that you are responsible with our tax money and regain any lost trust the residents have demonstrated recently. Good Luck.
Neal Simpson
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.