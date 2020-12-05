The breakage of some concrete idols to Confederate names in Pendleton is not such a bad idea.
Were the names Pol Pot, Hitler, Mugambe, et al, the “offense” would be no less.
For a careful handling of yet more of our inconvenient history, perhaps we could call upon our tribal brethren for guidance. They have done a professional and sensitive job in their work with such matters.
But when a caring person shows us his well-supported feelings, we should listen and not punish. The masters of the old slave plantations would lean to punishment. It must stop now.
G.A. Nelson
Pendleton
