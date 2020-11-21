With respect to preserving old street names in the Byers neighborhood: Evidently, at some point in our city’s past, residents chose to name a group of streets after Confederate Army officers. The street names were later changed, but the city chose to memorialize these names by establishing permanent curb markers.
I must respectfully disagree with my friends June Whitten and John Turner about whether it is appropriate to reset in concrete these old street names. These were officers of an army that took up arms against the U.S., costing 600-750,000 lives. We have battlefields, history books, and museums that help us learn about the tragedy of this war, and to honor those who fought to maintain the unity of our republic and against slavery. We do not need to further glorify these men, who led soldiers into battle against our country.
Do we see streets in the U.S. named for Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, or Osama bin Laden? No, we find a way to remember the lessons of the past without glorifying the antagonists.
As hard as I try, I cannot see the value in perpetuating this setting in stone of the names of Confederate officers thousands of miles away from the battlefields. Like the Confederate flag, it feels sympathetic to a mindset that believes that all people are not created equal, and that the South would have been better off if slavery were never abolished. That’s not who we are, and not how we should present ourselves to the future.
Bill Aney
Pendleton
