I read with interest, and then dismay, your recent article about Pendleton's historic street names. I learned that many of our early settlers were rebel veterans from the Civil War, that they named Pendleton for a pro-slavery politician, and that those early street names memorialize other figures from the Confederacy who fought to maintain slavery, like Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.
Though I see those stamps often as I walk through our city, I knew none of this.
Those street-name stamps have been removed from the sidewalks in the Byers area as part of the road's reconstruction. What shall become of them? Pendleton's Historic Preservation Commission wants them to be put back near their original position because, per Commission Vice Chair Kate Dimon, "it reminds us of another time and tells a different story."
I agree that they should be saved and their story told. Simply replacing them does not accomplish that. I did not know — and several others I asked did not know — this story. A better job could be done. I suggest that these stamps be reset as a group in an area near the Heritage Station Museum, along with the appropriate educational information. A nod to our racist past, our awareness of it, and our resolution to do better, to be better.
If they are reset in place, then I suggest that they be surrounded by a frame stamped into the concrete with appropriate educational words. Something like, "This is a street name from our racist past. We are changing."
Because we are not free of racist attitudes and behaviors yet. And we certainly do not need to set them in concrete.
Jill Johnson
Pendleton
