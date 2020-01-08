I’m horrified and irate that Trump ordered the assassination of Gen. Qassim Suleimani, a top commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps. This would be equivalent to a foreign government assassinating our vice president outside the Toronto airport.
This was not a defensive action, and comes at a time of escalating tensions with Iran. We need skilled diplomacy with Iran, not an isolated, erratic nut with a trigger. The U.S. Constitution specifically tasks Congress with decisions on war, so where are they?
In recent years, and despite Trump’s thorough incompetence and dangerousness as a leader, Congress has ceded authority over the military to the Executive Branch.
Congress is a co-equal branch of government that holds tremendous power to check Trump’s recklessness. Congress must step in immediately to rein in Trump’s catastrophic escalation to war with Iran. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, and Rep. Greg Walden, we need you to clearly and unequivocally state that you condemn this strike and are opposed to war with Iran. Trump has positioned us on the precipice of war, and Congress may be our only hope of stopping it.
Bonnie New
Hood River
