Several Supreme Court decisions have established that Congress, in its power to legislate, has broad power to investigate and "to issue and enforce subpoenas." But in the case of its current investigations, its subpoenas have been repeatedly ignored.
Refusal by potential witnesses to respond and share what they know about matters of national importance is obstruction of those congressional powers.
I urge our Congress members to support compelling every person called by Congress to testify and tell what they know.
With his silence on the matter of non-compliance, 2nd District Rep. Greg Walden is neglecting his oath of office, which requires him to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.
I urge Mr. Walden to support a full and unobstructed impeachment inquiry, insist that subpoenaed witnesses testify, and insist that every thread identified by the Mueller report and congressional testimony is followed wherever it leads.
Rhonda Starling
Mosier
