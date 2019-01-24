We face a crisis in government. Our elected leaders are not doing the jobs they were elected to do. We have a tripod form of government for a reason (read the Federalist Papers). Our system was never set up for the leadership, both the Congress and President, to act like 2-year olds fighting over a toy. This is no longer "partisanship." It is a complete failure to do their jobs. Their salaries should be the ones suspended.
No one in leadership should be exempt: the President, the Congress, no one should get a paycheck until an agreement is reached. The rest of us should not be punished for the failure of our leadership to lead.
Dale Hilding
Pendleton
