I recently traveled through Eastern Oregon, staying in the lovely community of John Day. The people are kind, and the area is next to heaven.
While traveling through Grant County, I witnessed a proliferation of political signs — anti-Kate Brown, anti-socialism, pro-Greater Idaho. The people are frustrated, I get it. Brown’s public health measures have been capricious and rather mind-boggling.
With that said, I am cognizant that she holds the power and Democrats have a legislative supermajority. Republicans have no power and no votes. Why keep sending the same tired politicians that get nothing done for their constituents?
I am an old military man. I was an active duty military recruiter for Eastern Oregon. I know about military strategy, therefore I shake my head when I see Eastern Oregon legislators charge Salem’s Democratic machine gun nest with a water gun. You cannot defeat a more powerful adversary by charging its ramparts.
You have to practice asymmetrical politics. If I was an Idaho Democrat, I wouldn’t kick dirt in the face of the Republican supermajority in Boise. I might despise Republican Gov. Butch Otter, but I would be his friend, work with him any way I could — anything to take care of my district.
Ideology be damned, I would take care of my people.
Brian Fitzgerald
Happy Valley
