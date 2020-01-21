In small towns and rural areas, depending on your neighbors is a way of life. We pride ourselves in taking care of each other when needed, regardless of the things that separate us, like politics or religion.
It would be good for our state senators to take a clue from this cooperative style, so they can work together effectively on legislation that affects all of us. There are important items on Oregon’s 2020 legislative agenda, like funding for police and wildfire protection, that are important to all of us and that need to be dealt with conscientiously, not be thrown under the bus by partisan politics.
This year our state senators need to stay in Salem and negotiate all legislation before them in good faith, instead of sowing seeds of mistrust among us and taking off for the hills as they did last year.
Pamela Starling
Mosier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.