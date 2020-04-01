It’s refreshing to hear our leaders relying on data, science and experts to combat the threat of the coronavirus. Thankfully, we are quickly taking disruptive actions to help “flatten the curve” of infection.
Global climate change is a slower evolving crisis whose intensity increases over years and decades rather than days and weeks. The consensus among scientists around the world is that we must immediately begin implementing changes to flatten the curve of climate change.
Success in addressing both crises cannot rely on wishful thinking — “hoping for the best.” We need scientifically literate leaders, supported by an informed public, to devise and implement reasoned solutions.
Ron Fonger
Pendleton
