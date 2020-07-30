Let’s start with the similarities to categories of incredible ignorance and or willful stupidity — petting or trying to pet a bison in Yellowstone, taking a selfie next to a cliff, the ever-popular touching of a hot plate at the Mexican restaurant after having been warned of its heat.
The latest to join the list? Believing that the virus is just a hoax perpetuated by the enemies of the incompetent and clearly overmatched “leader” of the free world, all of a sudden telling us that wearing a mask and social distancing is a good idea.
Where was that advice four months ago? The hoax conspiracy is especially popular in the rural communities of Eastern Oregon, where ignorance is treated like a virtue by many. The very thought of the entire world conspiring to pile on Trump to drive him out of office is ridiculous.
Wearing a mask is akin to the logic of banning smoking indoors or on flights. You can’t guarantee that you can keep 100% of the smoke to yourself and it’s been proven that second-hand smoke kills. The same applies to the virus. No one can, with complete certainty, say that they first of all don’t have the virus, and most importantly that they aren’t spreading it.
Quit with the argument of constitutional rights. Your rights stop when your actions affect others in a negative and potentially deadly way. Wear the mask.
David Gracia
Hermiston
