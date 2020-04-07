It’s astonishing that anyone can still subscribe to “hoax” theories regarding the COVID-19 emergency. To do so, one must accept the following:
The prime minister of England, recently diagnosed with COVID-19, must be in on it. The prime minister of Italy, who essentially shut down his country, is in on it. The newspapers of Italy faked page after page of obituaries, creating a phony name, personal history and list of family members for each one. The governors of several states have eviscerated their state’s economies just for fun. The administrators of our local hospitals are partying it up every night, celebrating the dollars their institution is losing. All those people you’re seeing on the news and social media videos, wearing hospital gowns and breathing through ventilators, are actors.
The problem is that those who don’t believe there is a pandemic are apt to behave in ways that extend and prolong it. Your right to believe in errant nonsense ends when you are within sneezing distance of me and my loved ones.
So, believe anything you wish. But please, do it behind the closed doors of your own mind and your own house. Use the time to make some flash cards that say “hoax” and “fake news,” so that when you are running a fever of 104 degrees and struggling for every breath, you can continue to proclaim your opinion as the EMTs haul you away.
Lynda Carraher
Umatilla
