Here are a few observations I have noticed. Oregon invented the mail-in ballot. Ever since the mail-in ballot there has not been a Republican governor elected and the same for every blue state that uses mail-in ballots. Also, their state legislators have reduced the Republican representatives. Hum. Just saying.
Gov. Kate Brown allows corporate America to be open, but not small entrepreneurs, which will effectively wipe out the middle class. Her coronavirus tracing never finds out if a shopper at Macy's contacted COVID- 19, only industries. Macy's can have 75% capacity, but restaurants must shut down. One should ask her tracers how many cases came from restaurants. Walmart is essential, dope stores are essential, and of course liquor stores.
All public servants are still working, however, when one calls a state office one can wait up to one hour to speak to a real person or one can leave a message and four hours later, they call back. One example (game commission): "Due to the volume of calls your wait time will be approximately 20 minutes. You can leave a brief message with your name and telephone number and we will return you call in the order it was received." If I had stayed on the phone for 20 minutes, I would have gotten faster service than waiting four hours for a returned call.
Protesters to Gov. Brown's draconian rules in Salem get the bum rush, but the protesters in Portland get kid gloves. Effectively, the mayor of Portland and our governor have lost control of a once -great city.
The elites have rules for you, but not me. That is why the French Revolution took place. I foresee the pitch forks and scythes coming out soon.
Oregon is 48th in the nation for education, and now 40% of the students are failing. Over 1,000 student suicides in Oregon. That is a record to be proud of, Gov. Brown.
Do not bother with the Oregon Supreme Court if one has issues with the laws the governor broke, because it is just a little left of Cuba.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.