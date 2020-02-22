Cap-and-trade bill: Is it good or bad? I guess each of us need to reach in our guts and figure this one out for ourselves. What are each of us doing on a personal level to help with relation to this bill? How are we, the residents, doing our part in the usage of gas versus the environment?
Cap and trade is going to affect the transportation system. Businesses that will be hit hard and should be divided into two sections. You have the single family-owned businesses like the small dairy farmers, wheat growers, vegetable growers that are not a corporation, but just family-owned and operated businesses that need trucks to transport their products. You then have corporate farms that mass produce.
Cap and trade will hurt the small business, but it will not hurt the corporations. What I don’t understand is we have had alternative diesel fuel, as far as I remember, being made and offered to trucking companies since the late 1960s. I lived in a logging town and there was a big push trying to get lumber companies to switch their logging trucks over to an alternative fuel to help the environment. The main complaint was it wasn’t cost efficient and they didn’t believe the environment was being harmed. That was the beginning of St. Regis clear-cutting days and not replanting the trees. And they lost their rights to log off Weyerhaeuser Logging Co. land.
We had small groups there experimenting with methane and ethanol even then. At least there was a start.
But here we are, some 50 years later, and nothing has changed. Diesel-operated vehicles haven’t even tried to catch up with what everyone knows is happening to our environment. There are more websites than you can look up that offer alternatives. There is no reason, especially big trucking firms, to not change to alternative fuels! The truckers should be picketing their employers, not the politicians that are trying to save our air so they, their children and all of us can breath without wearing gas masks. Their employers are the bad guys, giving them unsafe trucks running on unsafe fuel, sitting on spine-damaging driver seats, with unreasonable work/rest schedules.
As for issuing fines of fuel abuse, put it on the corporations to pay, and instead, give initiative credits to the farm owners for changing their equipment to alternative fuel. We need to help them, not hurt them.
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.